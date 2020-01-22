|
MCKERLIE, Yvonne Passed away peacefully on 12th January 2020 at Port Augusta Hospital. Much loved and respected Mother and Mother-in-law of Denise and Bryan. Loved and adored Granny to Amanda and Ashley, Melanie and Paul, Sophie, Lucas, Charlotte and Isabelle. Thank you Mum for all of your love and caring. You have been inspirational in the way you lived your life. You were always thinking of the needs of others, your generous personality wanting to give not receive. You always had time to listen and shared the wisdom of your life experiences. You were quiet and unassuming, with an inner strength and amazing stamina, determination and a sense of fun which we admire. We are so happy that you were able to enjoy all of your favourite things for the whole of your life. We have so many treasured memories of you xxxx
Published in The Transcontinental on Jan. 22, 2020