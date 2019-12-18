Home
WILLIAM FRANCIS COLLINS

WILLIAM FRANCIS COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, William Francis 'Cy, Curly, Beans, Bill.' The relatives and friends of the late Mr William Francis Collins are respectfully advised that his Funeral Service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. On Friday December 20th, 2019. At 10:30am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Stirling North Garden Cemetery for the committal. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman 16-18 Jervois Street Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 18, 2019
