Young (Munro), Valarie Jean 3/12/37 - 6/12/19 Passed away aged 82 at Port Augusta Hospital Adored Wife of Colin. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Debra and Denis (deceased), Vickie and Neil, Randy and Linda, Michael and Sue, Kerry (deceased), Paula and Grant. A Mother's love is something that no one can explain, It is made of deep devotion and of sacrifice and pain, It is endless and unselfish and enduring come what may, For nothing can destroy it or take that love away. Cherished Grandma of Nadine, Nathan (deceased), Andrew, Emily, Garret, Tammy, Jess, Jami-Lee, Randy, Chantelle, Seth and Cody. A Great Grandma to 17 Great Grandchildren. We had a wonderful Grandma One who never really grew old, Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold, Her eyes were bright shining stars and her cheeks fair roses you see, We had a wonderful Grandma and thats the way it will always be.
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 11, 2019