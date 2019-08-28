Home
URSULA MARY ROSARIE NAYDA

URSULA MARY ROSARIE NAYDA Notice
NAYDA Ursula Mary Rosarie (nee) O'Shaughnessy Passed away suddenly on 16th August 2019, at Port Augusta. Wife of the late Dennis George Nayda. Mother of baby Dennis (dec), Damian, Anne. Mother-in-law of Ally and Greg. Eldest daughter of Brian Patrick and Rose Lillian O'Shaughnessy both deceased. Sister of Gerald (dec), Adrian, Colette, Celia. Grandmother of Zoe and partner Harley. Mackayla and partner Anthony. Dennii and partner Duncan. Kelsey and partner Jesse and Kael. Great grandmother of Mahalia, Aria, Charley, Atticus, Hazel.
Published in The Transcontinental on Aug. 28, 2019
