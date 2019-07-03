Home
RHONDA DADLEH

RHONDA DADLEH In Memoriam
DADLEH RHONDA 25-6-2018 Missing you everyday, since you left us a year ago! It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember! You left us wonderful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always by our sides. R.I.P. Our Beautiful Queen. Love forever. Tipper, Anita, Cynthia (dec), Kenneth (dec), Lavenia and Craig, Janeane and Andrew, Miriam and Ricky, Kennethia, Garieva, Erica, Eloise, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. xxoxxoxxo.
Published in The Transcontinental on July 3, 2019
