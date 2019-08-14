|
|
|
GRINDELL, Peter Malcolm The relatives and friends of the late Mr Peter Malcolm Grindell are respectfully advised that his Graveside Funeral service will be held at the Spalding Cemetery, 126 Cemetery Road, Spalding. On Wednesday August 21st, 2019 commencing at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations in Peters memory to the Edenfield Nerrilda Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Aug. 14, 2019