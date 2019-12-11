Home
Quinn Funerals
16-18 Jervois Street
Port Augusta, South Australia 5700
(8) 8642 2660
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Quinn Funerals
16-18 Jervois Street
Port Augusta, South Australia 5700
Patricia Agnes "Pat" WILLIAMS

Patricia Agnes "Pat" WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Patricia Agnes 'Pat' The Relatives and Friends of the late Mrs Patricia Agnes Williams are respectfully advised that her funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street,Port Augusta. On Friday 13th December 2019. Commencing at 11am. Following the service, Pat will be privately laid to rest at the Stirling North Garden Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations in Pat's memory to the Heart Foundation are greatly appreciated, Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman 16-18 Jervois Street Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 11, 2019
