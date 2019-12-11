|
WILLIAMS, Patricia Agnes 'Pat' The Relatives and Friends of the late Mrs Patricia Agnes Williams are respectfully advised that her funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street,Port Augusta. On Friday 13th December 2019. Commencing at 11am. Following the service, Pat will be privately laid to rest at the Stirling North Garden Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations in Pat's memory to the Heart Foundation are greatly appreciated, Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman 16-18 Jervois Street Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 11, 2019