Mervyn "Merv" WHENAN


1926 - 2020
WHENAN, Mervyn 'Merv' 21/2/1926 - 14/1/2020 Passed away at Edenfield Ramsay Village, Port Augusta. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved and devoted Husband of Irene (dec). Cherished and much loved Father and Father-in-law of Kevin and Marilyn, Rosalie and Ken. Adored Grandfather of five. Precious Great Granddad Merv of nine. Now reunited with his beloved Rene. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr Amanda Bethell and all the staff at Edenfield Ramsay Village for their outstanding care to Merv. Merv was laid to rest at the Stirling North Garden Cemetery on Tuesday 21st January 2020.
Published in The Transcontinental on Jan. 22, 2020
