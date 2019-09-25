|
|
REDJEPI Kistina (neeJanjic) Born in the province of Tovarnik Croatia in 1939. Passed away peacefully on Monday September 16th, 2019 at Port Augusta. Aged 80 years. Daughter of Luke and Lucija. Loved wife of Fehmi (Frank) deceased. Dearly loved mother of Jeffery, Sami, Adem and Kismet. Much beloved grandma of Benjamin, Amy and Alex. I can no longer see you with my eyes, touch you with my hands but I will feel you in my heart forever. No more yoy, yoy, yoy. Kistina funeral was conducted on Friday the 20th of September 2019.
Published in The Transcontinental on Sept. 25, 2019