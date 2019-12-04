|
FRASER, Kenneth Gordon The relatives and friends of the late Mr Kenneth Gordon Fraser are respectfully Advised that his Funeral Service will be held On Friday December 6th 2019 at the Stirling North Progress Association, Quorn Road, Stirling North, Port Augusta at 2.00pm. Following the service, the cortege will then Proceed to the Stirling North Garden Cemetery for the committal. QUINN FUNERALS Kim Quinn 16-18 Jervois Street Port Augusta 86422660
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 4, 2019