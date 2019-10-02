|
BROWN, Kathryn Mary The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Kathryn Mary Brown are respectfully advised that her funeral service will be held TODAY in its Entirety at the Quinn Funerals Chapel, 18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 1pm. Following the service, a private cremation will take place. In lieu of floral tributes a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 86422660
Published in The Transcontinental on Oct. 2, 2019