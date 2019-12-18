|
KLINGBERG, Judith Vera 'Judy' Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Edenfield Ramsay Village On Tuesday December 10th, 2019 Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hayward Klingberg Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Tom, Ian and Debra, Jenny and Bevin. Adored Nana and Little Nana to all of her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Mrs Judith Vera Klingberg was laid to rest at the Stirling North Garden Cemetery on Tuesday 17th December. QUINN FUNERALS Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 18, 2019