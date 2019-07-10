Home
Services
Quinn Funerals
16-18 Jervois Street
Port Augusta, South Australia 5700
(8) 8642 2660
Resources
More Obituaries for JAYE GRAETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAYE YVONNE GRAETZ


1942 - 2019
JAYE YVONNE GRAETZ Notice
GRAETZ, Jaye Yvonne The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Jaye Yvonne Graetz are respectfully advised that her Funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. On Friday July 12th, 2019 commencing at 1pm. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Stirling North Garden Cemetery for the committal The family ask if everyone attending could bring a single bloom from their garden or a rose as a tribute to Jaye. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.