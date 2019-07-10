|
|
|
GRAETZ, Jaye Yvonne The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Jaye Yvonne Graetz are respectfully advised that her Funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. On Friday July 12th, 2019 commencing at 1pm. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Stirling North Garden Cemetery for the committal The family ask if everyone attending could bring a single bloom from their garden or a rose as a tribute to Jaye. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on July 10, 2019