LOVEGROVE-LANDERS, Graham John "Lovey" The relatives and friends of the late Mr Graham John Lovegrove-Landers are respectfully advised that his funeral service will be held at the Gospel Chapel, Corner of Harold and Forster Street, Port Augusta. On Friday 6th December 2019. Commencing at 11am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Stirling North Garden Cemetery for the committal. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman 16-18 Jervois Street Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 4, 2019