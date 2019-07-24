Home
BROCK, Emil John Passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Port Augusta Hospital on Sunday July 21, 2019. Aged 85 years. Loving husband of Bernice (deceased). Best friend and companion of Gwen. Father and father-in-law of Colin and Dianne, Paul and Kylie, Mark (deceased), Alison, Mandy and Colin, Simon, Sally (deceased). Grandad of Simone, Kane, Ryan, Kale, Zia, Charlie, Ruby, Max, Hetty, Ned, Kayla and Georgie. Great Grandpa of six. Loved brother of Neill and Treena. Always in our hearts.
Published in The Transcontinental on July 24, 2019
