DOUGLAS JOHN GILL

DOUGLAS JOHN GILL Notice
GILL, Douglas John 'Disco' The relatives and friends of the late Mr Douglas John Gill are respectfully advised that his Funeral Service will be held TODAY at Quinn Funerals Chapel 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. Wednesday December 18th, 2019. Commencing at 10am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Port Augusta West Cemetery for the committal. In lieu of floral tributes donations in Disco's memory to the Port Augusta Hospital Renal unit are greatly appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman 16-18 Jervois Street Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Dec. 18, 2019
