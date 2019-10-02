Home
DEAN STUART

DEAN STUART Notice
STUART Dean 21-9-2019 Dean "Bub" my love what a special person you are. A life well lived that meant so much, filled with moments sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears and good times shared. A life that leaves a legacy of joy and pride. Lasting memory only time will heal our sorrow, our pain, our heartache. You did not deserve what you went through. You tried so hard to stay with us. You are just sleeping now. This is not good bye we will see you again. Jehovah has promised us at John: 5-28. Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out. I will carry you in my heart, mind and soul everyday.



Published in The Transcontinental on Oct. 2, 2019
