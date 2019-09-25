Home
STUART, Dean Passed away peacefully at home On Saturday September 21st, 2019 Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Cathrine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Deanna and Jason, Micheal and Loretta, Adam and Susannah, Nathanial and Tayrn, Sam and Leanne. Adored Pop and Thanthi to Konah and Cherelle, Idianah, Dylan, Jorden, Courtney, Jonah, Charolette, Hudson, Eva, Challan, Marshall, Shannon, Kellan. Cherished Thanthi to Jayden, Dean, Faith. "Legend of the Outback"
Published in The Transcontinental on Sept. 25, 2019
