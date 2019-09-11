Home
MUNRO, Colleen Jewel Peacefully passed away at the Port Augusta Hospital on the 26th of August 2019. Aged 74 Loving Wife of Donald. Caring Mother of Dennis, Bernadette, Michelle (deceased) and Stephen. Treasured Sister to Gerald. Cherished Grandmother of Aaron, Roxanne, Tiffany, Adele, Matthew and Pete. Adored Great-Grandmother of Zackari, Jeremy, Lukas, Ryleigh, Oliver, Joshua, Konnar and Noah. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. We love you to the moon and back again. Colleen loved life, her family and friends and as per her wishes there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Transcontinental on Sept. 11, 2019
