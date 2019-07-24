Home
ANTHONY WILLIAM REYNOLDS

ANTHONY WILLIAM REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS, Anthony William 'Bluey' The relatives and friends of the late Mr Anthony 'Bluey' Reynolds are respectfully advised that his Funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. On Thursday July 25th, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Stirling North Garden Cemetery for the committal In lieu of floral tributes donations in Blueys memory to the Australian Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on July 24, 2019
