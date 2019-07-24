|
REYNOLDS, Anthony William 'Bluey' Passed away peacefully at the Port Augusta Hospital On Sunday July 21st, 2019 Aged 90 years. Loving son of James and Jessie (both dec). Loving husband of the late Gwen. Best ever father of Leonie, Ian, Caroline (dec) and Maurie, Annette. And dear friend of Greg. Dedicated Pop of Kirin and Mishka, Penny and Darren, David and Alycia, Sarah and Stephen, Jessica and Michael. Old Pop to Max, Darcy, Lenny, Georgie, Henry, Klara. Gone to be with Gwen and Caroline forever Peace at last.
Published in The Transcontinental on July 24, 2019