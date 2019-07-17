Home
ALAN DESMOND LAWLER

ALAN DESMOND LAWLER Notice
LAWLER, Alan Desmond 'Skinny' The relatives and friends of the late Mr Alan Desmond Lawler are respectfully advised that his Funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. On Friday July 19th, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Stirling North Garden Cemetery for the committal In lieu of floral tributes donations in Alans memory to Huntington's SA & NT would be greatly appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on July 17, 2019
