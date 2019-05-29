|
DODD, Teresa Regina Dawn The relatives and friends of the late Ms Teresa Regina Dawn Dodd are respectfully advised that her Funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. On Thursday May 30th, 2019 at 11am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Carlton Parade Cemetery for the committal. All condolences are to be emailed to [email protected] QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on May 29, 2019
