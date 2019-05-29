Home
Services
Quinn Funerals
16-18 Jervois Street
Port Augusta, South Australia 5700
(8) 8642 2660
Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA DODD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA REGINA DAWN DODD

Notice

TERESA REGINA DAWN DODD Notice
DODD, Teresa Regina Dawn The relatives and friends of the late Ms Teresa Regina Dawn Dodd are respectfully advised that her Funeral service will be held at Quinn Funerals Chapel, 16-18 Jervois Street, Port Augusta. On Thursday May 30th, 2019 at 11am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Carlton Parade Cemetery for the committal. All condolences are to be emailed to [email protected] QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on May 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.