WILLIAMS, Sydney Maurice 21.12.1921 - 03.04.2019 Reunited with his beloved Rona after 18 years apart. Loving and much loved father and father inlaw of Graeme (dec) and Denise, Peter, David and Dianne, Neville and Joanne. Loving and much loved grandfather and great grandfather of Zoe-Anna, Vanessa, Louise, Paul, Adele, Michael and Amy and their children. Syd was born to Maurice and Isabella in Quorn and is survived by his sisters Shirley and Lois. Sydney was privately cremated. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on Apr. 10, 2019