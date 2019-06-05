|
BARTON, Ryan Craig. 4/8/1980 - 2/6/2019 Died peacefully at Port Augusta Hospital. Dearly loved son of Graeme and Barbara. Loved brother to Rachel and brother-in-law to Gary. Friend to so many. Taken from us too soon, forever in our hearts. Ryan's passion was taking photos of trucks. Keep on truckin' mate. The Celebration of Ryan's Life will be conducted ENTIRELY at the Port Augusta Yacht Club, 1 El Alamein Road on FRIDAY, June 7, 2019 commencing at 1.00 p.m. Please help us to celebrate Ryan's life by wearing bright clothing or Port Power colours. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Ryan to Breast Cancer Network Australia, would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Yacht Club. Farrell & O'Neill Funerals 8296 3134
Published in The Transcontinental on June 5, 2019