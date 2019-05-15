IN MEMORY OF ROBERT HALL On Monday 14th May 2018 you were suddenly and tragically taken from me. If I knew it would be the last time That I would see you walk out the door, I would give you a hug and kiss and call you back for one more. For surely there is always tomorrow to make up for an oversight and we always get a second chance to make everything just right. There will always be another day to say "I love you" But just in case I might be wrong and today is all I get I'd like to say how much I love you and I hope we never forget.' I am a shell of who I was when I was with you, we were a team. My heart is broken. I miss you and love you so much. My love for you will never die. "Those we love never go away, they walk beside us every day." Yours forever, Helen Published in The Transcontinental on May 15, 2019