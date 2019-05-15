|
COULTHARD, Melissa Roxanne The relatives and friends of the late Ms Melissa Roxanne Coulthard are respectfully advised that her Funeral service will be held at the Quorn Uniting Church, 17 Fifth St, Quorn. On Thursday May 16th, 2019 at 11am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Quorn Cemetery for the committal. You are all invited to wear Melissa's favourite colour purple on the day. All condolences are to be emailed to [email protected] QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on May 15, 2019
