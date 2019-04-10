Home
Services
Quinn Funerals
16-18 Jervois Street
Port Augusta, South Australia 5700
(8) 8642 2660
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lillian WHITE

Notice Condolences

Joan Lillian WHITE Notice
WHITE, Joan Lillian Passed away peacefully at the Port Augusta Hospital on Monday 8th April 2019. Aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Howard (dec). Loving mother of Gary (dec), Dianne, Michelle and Warren. Mother-in-law of Tony. Special friend of Mark and Deborah. Much loved special Nanna Train (Nan) of Natasha & Jacqualyn, Scott & Shelley, Amber & Mark, Mark & Ana, Chris, Josh & Britt, Tenille & Tyson, Craig & Bianca. Adored Great Nanna Train of Bailey & Jesse, Izak & Skyla, Ethan & Rory, Parker, Charlotte, River. To the world you were but one, To us you were the world. Always in our hearts, Rest in peace.
Published in The Transcontinental on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.