WHITE, Joan Lillian Passed away peacefully at the Port Augusta Hospital on Monday 8th April 2019. Aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Howard (dec). Loving mother of Gary (dec), Dianne, Michelle and Warren. Mother-in-law of Tony. Special friend of Mark and Deborah. Much loved special Nanna Train (Nan) of Natasha & Jacqualyn, Scott & Shelley, Amber & Mark, Mark & Ana, Chris, Josh & Britt, Tenille & Tyson, Craig & Bianca. Adored Great Nanna Train of Bailey & Jesse, Izak & Skyla, Ethan & Rory, Parker, Charlotte, River. To the world you were but one, To us you were the world. Always in our hearts, Rest in peace.
Published in The Transcontinental on Apr. 10, 2019