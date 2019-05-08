|
|
WEBB, James Roderick "Jim" Passed away peacefully at the Nerrilda Nursing Home on Wednesday April 24th 2019 Aged 82 years Loving Husband of Maxine Loved father and father in law of Joanne Stephen and Angela Pam Proud Pop of Ben and Amber, Dustyn, Clayton, Olivia, Nicole Great Pop of Harrison and Elliott Friend of Richard and Steve At Rest Jim was privately laid to rest on Wednesday May 1st, 2019 at the Stirling North Garden Cemetery. Quinn Funerals 86422660
Published in The Transcontinental on May 8, 2019