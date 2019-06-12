|
KIRKHAM, James Malster 'Unkadale' Passed away peacefully at the Port Augusta Hospital on Wednesday 5th June 2019. Aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorren. Special friend of Kay (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Chris and Julie, Robert and Bev, Sharon and David, Debbie and Sam. Cherished Pop of Madeline, Brian, Susan, Steven, Jessica, Tim, Ben and Kate. Adored Great Pop of Layla, Mahli, Jimmy, Isla, Joe, Syd, Logan, Landon and Ellie.
Published in The Transcontinental on June 12, 2019