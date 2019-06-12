Home
Services
Quinn Funerals
16-18 Jervois Street
Port Augusta, South Australia 5700
(8) 8642 2660
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KIRKHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES MALSTER KIRKHAM

Notice Condolences

JAMES MALSTER KIRKHAM Notice
KIRKHAM, James Malster 'Unkadale' Passed away peacefully at the Port Augusta Hospital on Wednesday 5th June 2019. Aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorren. Special friend of Kay (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Chris and Julie, Robert and Bev, Sharon and David, Debbie and Sam. Cherished Pop of Madeline, Brian, Susan, Steven, Jessica, Tim, Ben and Kate. Adored Great Pop of Layla, Mahli, Jimmy, Isla, Joe, Syd, Logan, Landon and Ellie.
Published in The Transcontinental on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.