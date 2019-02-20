|
BARNES DARYL WAYNE 23-2-2018 You left us suddenly one year ago. You are always in my heart and thoughts. I still miss you everyday. Your loving wife, Jenny. Dad/Poppy, you may not be with us anymore, but our love for you will never die. We miss you Dad/Poppy. Love always, Wendy, Robert and Caitlin. Dad, you are always in my thoughts and memories. I miss you everyday. Love Matthew. Dad, a year ago you took a piece of my heart to heaven with you. I love and miss you more than it is possible to ever say. Love you forever, Kylie.
Published in The Transcontinental on Feb. 20, 2019