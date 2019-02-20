Home
Resources
More Obituaries for DARYL BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARYL WAYNE BARNES

In Memoriam Condolences

DARYL WAYNE BARNES In Memoriam
BARNES DARYL WAYNE 23-2-2018 You left us suddenly one year ago. You are always in my heart and thoughts. I still miss you everyday. Your loving wife, Jenny. Dad/Poppy, you may not be with us anymore, but our love for you will never die. We miss you Dad/Poppy. Love always, Wendy, Robert and Caitlin. Dad, you are always in my thoughts and memories. I miss you everyday. Love Matthew. Dad, a year ago you took a piece of my heart to heaven with you. I love and miss you more than it is possible to ever say. Love you forever, Kylie.
Published in The Transcontinental on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.