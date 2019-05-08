|
LEE, Daniel Joseph 'Dan' The relatives and friends of the late Mr Daniel Joseph Lee are respectfully advised that his Funeral service will be held at the Centrals Football Club, Hannagan Street, Port Augusta. On Thursday May 9th, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the service Dan will be taken for a private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes donations in Dan's memory to The Heart Foundation are greatly appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. QUINN FUNERALS Cameron Chapman Port Augusta 8642 2660
Published in The Transcontinental on May 8, 2019
