DANIELS, Colin Wilfred The relatives and friends of the late Mr Colin Wilfred Daniels are respectfully advised that his Funeral Service will be held in its Entirety on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Quorn Uniting Church, Fifth Street, Quorn at 1.00pm In lieu of floral tributes a memorial donation May be made to the Quorn Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. A private cremation will follow QUINN FUNERALS Kim Quinn Port Augusta 86422660
Published in The Transcontinental on Mar. 27, 2019
