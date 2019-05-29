|
HANNAGAN, Barbara Gwen Passed away peacefully in Port Augusta on May 15, 2019 Aged 87 years Dearly loved wife of the late Merv Hannagan Much loved mother and mother in law of Patricia and Wayne (deceased) Kevin and Heather Colin, and John Loved Grandmother of Jason, Lee, Merv, Craig and Johanna, Ross and Lisa Close in our hearts you will always stay Loved and remembered everyday Barbara was privately laid to rest at the Stirling North Garden Cemetery On Tuesday May 21, 2019 QUINN FUNERALS 86422660
Published in The Transcontinental on May 29, 2019